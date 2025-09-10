Africa: Namibia Now Leads Africa in Suicide Cases - President

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has revealed that 542 people took their own lives in Namibia between 2023 and 2024, warning that the country now tops the list of suicide cases in Africa.

Speaking during the official opening of the 26th annual meeting of the Council of Traditional Leaders at Ondangwa yesterday, the president expressed deep concern over the rising number of suicides, calling it a national crisis.

"We are now topping the list of suicides in Africa. It really worries me what is happening in our communities. That is not a record to be associated with," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah noted that more than 10 suicide cases had been recorded in just the past three to four weeks.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"These are not just statistics. They represent precious lives lost, families broken and a nation in pain," she said.

The president called on traditional leaders to play a more proactive role in addressing mental health issues in their communities, highlighting their close connection to the people and their influence within traditional structures.

"As traditional leaders, your wisdom, influence and close connection to communities are vital in helping the government understand the root causes and develop practical solutions," she said.

While acknowledging common contributing factors such as unemployment and poverty, Nandi-Ndaitwah stressed that many of those who took their lives were employed and did not necessarily live in extreme poverty.

"We can blame one another, but blame does not solve the problem," she said. "Let's all do community and personal introspection to see whether we can find a solution. Together, we can provide support, raise awareness, save lives and ensure the well-being of all Namibians."

In her address, the president also emphasised the importance of cultural identity in promoting social cohesion. She reminded the Council of Traditional Leaders of its constitutional responsibility as the custodian of Namibia's traditions and heritage.

"Culture does not discriminate, it does not humiliate, nor does it promote unlawfulness," she said. "It is important that we preserve and promote the cultural practices that have held our people together over many generations."

Last Friday one of the pioneers of Namibian music, Ras Sheehama, took his own life in Windhoek.

The Namibian last month reported that 16 teachers reportedly took their own lives in 2024, with financial stress and mental health struggles emerging as key contributing factors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This statistics were provided by the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture and the Annual Education Census Report for 2024.

Of the 16 teachers, eight were men and eight women. Three teachers in the Ohangwena region allegedly took their own lives in the past week.