Rwanda to Dismantle, Recycle 7,000 Unlicenced Slot Machines

More than 7,000 unlicenced slot machines are set to be removed from the Rwandan market, dismantled and recycled into other products as part of a government effort to protect vulnerable populations from gambling-related harm and raise public awareness about responsible gaming.

The machines are being seized on the grounds that they are operating outside of legal frameworks and without proper authorisation, officials said on Tuesday, September 9, as some of the initial coin machines were dismantled at a plastic recycling facility in Bugesera District.

Rwanda Development Board (RDB), in collaboration with Enviroserve Rwanda, an e-waste recycling company, is leading the nationwide collection and disposal of these unlicensed machines.

"We are currently dealing with around 7,000 slot machines. So far, we've collected over 3,500 from Kigali and the Eastern Province," said Olivier Mbera, Country General Manager of Enviroserve Rwanda.

"These machines fall under electrical and electronic equipment. They use electricity and contain various components, which is why we're working with RDB to ensure their proper disposal, as they are not permitted for use in Rwanda," he noted.

The collection process began two months ago and will continue in Southern, Western, and Northern provinces.

"Once collected, we dismantle them completely. The purpose is to separate hazardous materials from components that can be reused in local industries," Mbera added.

The removed parts include plastics--specifically PBD and ABS plastics that contain hazardous chemicals.

"We also have cables that are flame-retardant, containing chemicals known as BFRs (Brominated Flame Retardants). That's why we separate these parts carefully," he noted.

Mbera explained that after dismantling the slot machines, the e-waste recycling facility recovers various valuable materials and metals such as aluminum, copper, circuit boards which contain precious metals and steel which is a major component, since most of the outer casing is made of steel.

"Nothing from the slot machines is wasted. Each part is reused. Steel is used to make steel or iron bars. Copper is reused in the production of cables. Circuit boards are exported to our main smelting facility in Dubai, where we extract precious metals," he explained.

He added that plastics are exported, especially to Asian markets like China and India, where they are used in making fibers for the clothing industry.

Companies given three-month deadline to remove machines

Meanwhile, Jacques Habyarimana, the official in charge of gaming activities at RDB, revealed that approximately 1,000 slot machines legally owned by eight foreign companies are also set to be removed from the Rwandan market.

"These companies have been given a three-month deadline, starting in September 2025, to withdraw their machines and repatriate them to countries where they are permitted. By December, none of these machines should remain in Rwanda," he said.

Under the current regulations, slot machines will only be allowed within licensed casinos--venues that are legally authorised and regulated for gambling.

Slot machines had previously been permitted under the 2011 law.

However, misuse of the law led to a ban in 2022.

"Some operators abused their licences, while others installed the machines widely in communities without licences," Habyarimana explained.

Operating unlicensed slot machines is now clearly prohibited, with authorities actively enforcing compliance through seizures and financial penalties.

To support the dismantling and recycling effort, the e-waste collection company is training local youth on how to handle the machines properly.

New gaming policy phases out slot machines

The RDB has now assumed full responsibility for regulating and governing gaming activities in Rwanda, a role previously held by the Ministry of Trade and Industry. It released a new national gambling policy in 2024 which is built on three pillars: minimising social harm, maximising economic gains, and strengthening regulatory oversight.

Key reforms include centralised monitoring, revised licensing procedures, and initiatives promoting responsible gambling.

One of the major policy changes is the immediate phase-out of slot machines due to their high social risk and relatively low economic value.

Confiscated machines owned by licensed operators will be dealt with through formal agreements, while illegal machines will be disposed of in line with legal procedures.