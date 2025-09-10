Rwanda: Eight Killed, 10 Injured in Nyamasheke Dam Construction Accident

Eight people were killed and 10 others injured Tuesday, September 9, after a wall collapsed during the construction of a dam in Nyamasheke District, officials told The New Times.

Jean Bosco Ntibitura, the governor of Western Province, said the lifeless bodies and the injured victims were taken to Kibogora Hospital.

He added that district officials will meet with the families of the deceased on Wednesday to arrange the funeral.

Narcisse Mupenzi, the Mayor of Nyamasheke District, said they received information about the incident around 10:30am on Tuesday.

"Emergency interventions were carried out to rescue the workers, but unfortunately eight lost their lives," he said.

According to media reports, the stone wall, measuring between 25 and 30 meters in length and five meters in height, was being built by DNG Rwanda Limited.

The dam construction project had started just before COVID-19 pandemic, was suspended during the health emergency, and resumed in 2022. It remains ongoing, with more than 60 regular workers.