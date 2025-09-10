Ethiopia's Renaissance Dam Marks Historic Shift in Sovereignty, Regional Prosperity - GCS

Addis Ababa — The Government Communication Service (GCS) has hailed the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) as a transformative milestone that redefines Ethiopia's sovereignty, history, and role in Africa's development.

In a statement issued today, GCS described the GERD as "a testament to Ethiopia's collective capability to change the definition of history and politics," underscoring that the project was realized through the labor, wealth, knowledge, and sacrifices of Ethiopians.

From this moment forward, Ethiopia is no longer a passive beneficiary of its resources but an active owner and guardian, the statement emphasized. "No earthly power has been able, and will ever be able, to prevent Ethiopians from realizing their dreams by harnessing the world's longest and most challenging river."

The statement drew a powerful parallel between the GERD's completion and the historic victory of the Battle of Adwa in 1896, when Ethiopians triumphed over colonial aggression. Just as Adwa became a symbol of global anti-colonial resistance, the GERD is now hailed as the "Second Adwa", a defining achievement that divides the discourse on fair water use into "before and after the GERD."

"This victory belongs to all Ethiopians, including those of Ethiopian origin around the world," it stated.

According to the statement, the dam is portrayed as a living symbol of Ethiopia's diversity, resilience, and determination to overcome adversity, and despite attempts by historical rivals, colonial-era treaties, and diplomatic pressures to undermine its progress, the GERD project has endured and flourished.

"The narrative has shifted from 'Ethiopians cannot' to 'Ethiopians cannot be defeated," the statement emphasized.

While celebrated as a symbol of national pride, the GERD also carries profound practical significance. It strengthens Ethiopia's ambition to become a continental leader in renewable energy while supporting fisheries, tourism, and economic integration in the region, it stated.

According to the statement, the dam also brings benefits to downstream countries by reducing floods, conserving water lost through evaporation, providing a steady year-round water flow, and protecting downstream dams from silting.

It emphasized Ethiopia's commitment to cooperation and peaceful development: "We Ethiopians are a people grounded in humanity and morality. We do not use the river to harm others; we uphold dignity and courage against those who threatened us without regard to international laws, and we have prevailed with honor."

The message concluded with reassurance to neighboring countries: "No force on earth can obstruct our journey to prosperity, undermine our sovereignty, or deny us our natural and historical resources."

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam now stands as a proud emblem of Ethiopia's enduring spirit, sovereignty, and unwavering commitment to a future of shared regional prosperity.