South Sudan President Hails GERD Inauguration As Historic Milestone for Regional Unity

Addis Ababa — The inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) was lauded as a historic milestone by South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit, who called the achievement a source of pride for both Ethiopia and the entire region.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated the GERD today in the presence of leaders from Africa and the Caribbean.

Speaking at the dam's inauguration, President Kiir emphasized the project's significance beyond just energy generation.

"This dam is not just a project. It is a symbol of unity, sacrifice, and determination," President Kiir stated. "It shows what a nation can achieve when its people stand together with one vision. This is a proud day for Ethiopia and our region."

President Kiir, who attended the ceremony as a guest of honor, offered congratulations on behalf of the government and people of South Sudan.

He highlighted the close ties between the two nations, stating, "Ethiopia is not just a neighbor -- you are our brothers and sisters. We share history, friendship, and a common future." President Kiir further expressed his belief that "the progress of one nation is the progress of all."

In a notable development, President Kiir announced South Sudan's plan to signing an agreement to access power from the GERD. He said this would bring electricity to towns, villages, schools, and hospitals across South Sudan, creating new opportunities for its people.

President Kiir concluded his remarks by extending his congratulations to the Ethiopian people and government, with the hope that the dam would "bring power, strength, and prosperity to our people and our region."