Ethiopia: GERD's Power to Foster Continental Partnership - President of Somalia

Addis Ababa — Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud expressed hope that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the electricity and the power generated will be the beginning to show a brotherly, neighborly and continental partnership.

Speaking at the inauguration of GERD alongside African leaders, President Mohamud called on countries in the region to unite around the shared responsibility of managing, sharing, and benefiting from resources that sustain national prosperity.

"It is a privilege to be here at a moment that brings together the people of this region around an issue of common importance: how we manage, share, and benefit from resources that sustain our nations' prosperity," he stressed.

The President added, "This gathering is not about the success of a single project, but about a shared responsibility. Water and natural resources cross borders, binding our destinies and future together. Development in this region must be guided not by competition, but by cooperation."

He expressed hope that this dam and the electricity and the power generated will be the beginning that shows a brotherly and neighborly, and continental partnership.

"When our people are united across borders, we can achieve what was once considered impossible. Upstream and downstream nations alike can only prosper when we act as a community."

He concluded, "No nation should feel excluded, and no nation should bear the burden alone. Today's inauguration reminds us that our true achievement lies in partnership, in sustaining trust, and in building unity for generations to come."

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud added, if we have shared our challenges and sacrifices, there is no reason we cannot share the resources that sustain life and prosperity.