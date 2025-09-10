Ethiopia: Inauguration of GERD Historic Milestone for Generations, AUC Chairperson

Addis Ababa — African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) will be remembered for generations to come.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated the dam today in the presence of African leaders and other officials.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf described it as a historic day for Ethiopia.

He noted that the inception, construction, and inauguration of the project took decades of hard work, dedication, and visionary leadership.

The Chairperson emphasized that the primary purpose of the dam is to generate up to 5,000 megawatts of green energy, benefiting both Ethiopians and neighboring countries with an abundant source of electricity.

"I would like to take this momentous opportunity to congratulate Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for this incredible achievement, and the Ethiopian people who believed in this project and financed it through their own savings, hard work, and sacrifice," Youssouf said.

He also highlighted the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA), a flagship framework of Agenda 2063 launched in 2012, covering transport, energy, transboundary water resources, and information and communication technology.

PIDA, he said, provides the vision and strategies for large-scale cross-border infrastructure projects.

Referring to the recent Africa Climate Summit held in Addis Ababa, Youssouf stated that the dam stands as "a testimony of words translated into action," underscoring that renewable energy and energy transition remain central to Africa's collective ambition.

He welcomed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's reassurance that the dam is not intended to harm anyone, stressing that the best way forward is through diplomatic dialogue.

"I urge the three countries to resume talks on the basis of the 2015 Khartoum Agreement on Principles," Youssouf said, adding that the African Union is ready to support negotiations.

He cited the successful cooperation of Senegal, Mali, and Mauritania over the Senegal River as an example of effective trilateral collaboration.

Concluding his remarks, Youssouf stressed that finding common ground requires political will and wisdom, quoting the Holy Quran: "We made every living thing from water."