Ethiopia: GERD Expression of Ethiopian Determination - Project Manager Engineer Kifle

Addis Ababa — The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has overcome numerous significant challenges to reach its current completion, Project Manager of the dam, Engineer Kifle Horo, said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Engineer Kifle recalled the project's long and difficult journey, including engineering setbacks and management challenges.

One of the most serious issues were encountered early on when a local contractor, with no experience in a hydropower plant, was assigned to the critical electromechanical work, resulting in delays.

All Ethiopians, both at home and abroad, have made significant contributions to this project, both morally and financially, he recalled.

Moreover, the Project Manager elaborated that a turnaround came when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited the site shortly after taking office.

Immediately, the Prime Minister restructured the project's leadership, replacing underperforming contractors, Kifle noted.

"He took a decisive action. One is to restructure the project management, starting from the board, and to replace the inefficient subcontractors with qualified contractors. Taking this action, the project started to resume its space."

Hence, the strong determination of the Ethiopian government, combined with the unwavering support and contributions of Ethiopians both within the country and in the diaspora, has turned around the implementation of the dam, he noted.

Kifle explained that the project, built with concrete and engineering feat, stands as a symbol of the sacrifice and dedication of the Ethiopian people who played a vital role in its completion.

Moreover, he stated that the impact of GERD goes beyond generating electricity.

Africa's largest hydropower project is anticipated to generate one billion USD in annual revenue once fully operational, he added.

The Project Manager added that this project will also contribute a lot to the regional energy market.

Ethiopia is already exporting power to Sudan, Kenya, and Djibouti, helping to expand the clean energy market across East Africa.

In addition to power and water management, the #GERD reservoir opens up opportunities for fisheries, tourism, and island development, with the creation of over 70 islands for investment potential, he said.

Moreover, the dam will benefit downstream countries by stabilizing water flow to Sudan, reducing evaporation losses in Egypt, and potentially adding meters of water to the Nile Basin, he said.

Ethiopians are celebrating the GERD inaugurated today at the project site in Guba, marking a historic milestone for the nation's largest hydroelectric project and a symbol of unity and national pride.