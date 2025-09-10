Somalia: Al-Shabaab Commander Behind Presidential Convoy Attack Killed in Joint Operation - Intelligence Agency

Mogadishu — A senior Al-Shabaab commander believed to be the mastermind behind a deadly March attack on Somalia's presidential convoy was killed in a targeted operation in the Lower Shabelle region, NISA said.

The operation, carried out jointly by the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) and international partners, took place in the Ugunji area and resulted in the death of Mohamed Abdi Dhiblaawe Afrah, who operated under multiple aliases, including Khaalid Dheere, Khaalid Dacas, Macallin Siciid, Timo-jilac, and Maxamed Sahal.

Afrah was identified as the chief planner of the March 18, 2025, car bombing at the El-Gaabta intersection in Mogadishu, which targeted President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's motorcade.

He was killed alongside another militant in a precision strike that targeted a Noah vehicle they were travelling in, according to NISA.

Authorities said Afrah was also involved in a series of attacks that resulted in civilian casualties and had been actively pursued since the El-Gaabta bombing.

NISA confirmed that further details regarding the operation and the militants' activities will be released in due course.