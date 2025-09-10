Somalia: Ethiopia Hosts AUSSOM Funding Summit Amid Al-Shabaab Threat in Somalia

10 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Guba, Ethiopia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Tuesday participated in a five-party summit in Guba, Ethiopia, focused on the funding of the African Union Transitional Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The high-level meeting brought together key regional leaders, including Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Kenyan President William Ruto, and African Union Commission Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf.

The talks centered on strengthening multi-faceted cooperation, with a particular focus on security and regional stabilization efforts.

President Mohamud emphasized the critical importance of sustained support for both the Somali National Army and the AUSSOM mission, calling such efforts vital to consolidating gains made in the fight against the Al-Shabaab militant group.

He also reaffirmed his government's commitment to counterterrorism and regional security, urging continued collaboration among African nations and international partners.

