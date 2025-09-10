Africa: Foreigners Can't Dictate South Africa's Affairs - Operation Dudula Leader Hits Back At Zanu-PF As Zimbabweans Face Hospital Bans

10 September 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Operation Dudula leader Zandile Dabula has hit back at Zanu PF spokesperson Farai Marapira's remarks that the movement betrays ubuntu, insisting that no foreigner will dictate how South Africa runs its affairs.

Marapira, the ruling party Zanu PF's information director, told IOL News that the ongoing campaigns against undocumented migrants were a betrayal of ubuntu and a continuation of colonial-era tactics of dividing Africans.

There is currently an ongoing xenophobic denial of healthcare access to foreign nationals who are being accused of straining the neighbouring country's already overstretched public resources.

Some of the targeted foreigners are Zimbabweans, who make up a large portion of undocumented immigrants in South Africa and are being chased out of public hospitals.

Responding to Marapira's remarks on ubuntu, Dabula said foreigners cannot decide how South Africa should be governed.

"We will not be dictated to by foreigners on how to run our country. We have the Constitution that is supposed to be guiding us, we have immigration laws that we use as guiding documents," she said.

Dabula added that Zanu-PF was oppressing its citizens and warned that the party's ties with the ANC pose a threat to South Africa, claiming the country risks sliding into the same crisis that Zimbabwe faces.

"Zanu-PF is a problem for the people of Zimbabwe. They have been voted out, but they are still continuing to bully people.

"Their relationship with the ANC is very problematic to us as South Africans because we can see that we are heading to the state where Zimbabwe is at currently," she added.

South African authorities have long expressed concern over the strain placed on public services by Zimbabwean nationals fleeing a collapsed economy back home.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

