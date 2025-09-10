Zimbabwe Targets Asian Beef Markets, Scales Up Foot and Mouth Disease Surveillance

10 September 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Zimbabwe is stepping up efforts to expand beef exports to Asian markets, with authorities intensifying surveillance of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) to safeguard herd health and meet international standards.

Once a major beef exporter in the late 1980s, Zimbabwe's livestock sector suffered a sharp decline at the turn of the millennium due to the Fast-Track Land Reform Programme, which disrupted large-scale commercial ranching. This, combined with repeated disease outbreaks such as FMD, led to shrinking herd sizes and the loss of lucrative export markets.

In recent years, however, the sector has shown significant potential to recover through private and government-led initiatives aimed at boosting productivity, improving quality, and opening new markets.

Deputy Lands and Agriculture Minister Vangelis Haritatos told Parliament that Zimbabwe is now working on expanding its beef export base to East Asia.

"Government is currently negotiating a bilateral Beef Export Trade Protocol with Asian countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia. The main challenge affecting exports has been foot-and-mouth disease control.

"To this end, Government has intensified FMD surveillance and established disease-free zones for beef production," Haritatos said.

He added that the ministry has partnered with African Livestock and Organic Welfare (ALOW) and ZimTrade to ensure beef destined for export meets international quality standards.

East Asia represents a vast market for beef imports, driven by rising demand from its growing middle class. China remains one of the world's largest consumers, while Japan and South Korea are also among the region's top importers.

