Somalia: Somali Youth Minister, UN Counterterrorism Chief Discuss Preventing Extremist Ideologies

Somali Minister of Youth and Sports Mohamed Abdulqadir Ali on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with Natalia Gherman, Executive Director of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (UNCTED), to discuss strategies for preventing violent extremism and addressing radical ideologies among young people.

The talks focused on countering extremist narratives, tackling the root causes of terrorism, and strengthening cooperation between Somalia and international partners. Minister Ali highlighted that Somalia's youth are particularly vulnerable to radicalization, making prevention a central priority for his ministry.

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports attaches great importance to preventing extremist ideas because they have a significant impact on Somali youth," Ali said during the session. He stressed that the government is ready to collaborate closely with UNCTED and other international organizations to develop sustainable counter-extremism programs.

Somalia has one of the youngest populations in the world, with nearly 70 percent under the age of 30. Al-Shabaab and other extremist groups have historically exploited this demographic by using both coercion and propaganda to recruit young fighters. Experts warn that without strong prevention measures -- including education, employment opportunities, and community engagement -- youth remain highly vulnerable to extremist influence.

UNCTED, which supports member states in countering terrorism and preventing violent extremism, has been working with Somali institutions to strengthen resilience against extremist recruitment.

The meeting between Minister Ali and Natalia Gherman underlines Somalia's recognition that defeating terrorism requires more than military operations. By focusing on youth empowerment and partnering with international organizations, the Somali government hopes to blunt extremist influence at its source. The success of these efforts will depend on translating commitments into practical programs that address the aspirations -- and frustrations -- of Somalia's young population.