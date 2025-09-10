Uganda: Museveni Calls for Deeper East African Integration Through Education, Socio-Economic Transformation

President Museveni has made a strong call for greater East African integration, emphasizing that unity is essential for regional prosperity, socio-economic transformation, strategic security, and democratic growth.

Speaking at the opening of the first Regional Ministerial Conference on the East African Community Common Higher Education Area (EACCHEA) at Speke Resort, Munyonyo, the President outlined five key pillars for integration: economic prosperity, transformation, Pan-Africanism, democracy, and regional security.

"The only way to achieve prosperity is when each family, company, or individual is involved in producing a good or service with ekibaaro (calculation)," Museveni said. "If you do that sustainably and sell it, you will earn money and solve your problems. For that, you need a large, integrated market."

He highlighted the need for a reformed education system that supports this vision, saying education must equip citizens to participate meaningfully in regional markets and contribute to national development goals.

He also underscored the importance of regional security and political stability, stating that Uganda's middle-income status cannot be sustained without peace across the region.

"With all that is happening in the world, if you are weak you cannot survive," the President warned. "Economic and political integration -- not only in East Africa but across Africa -- is vital."

Higher Education as a Catalyst for Regional Development

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, echoed the president's sentiments, stating that this first ministerial conference is a turning point in evaluating the progress of the East African Common Higher Education Area since its inception in 2017.

She challenged delegates to examine the relevance of higher education from multiple perspectives -- from the aspirations of young people seeking mobility and recognition of qualifications, to the private sector's need for industry-aligned graduates and innovation.

"Higher education should no longer be seen as an ivory tower," she said. "It must become part of the solution to grassroots challenges, supporting government programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM) and promoting cottage industry mindsets to lift communities out of poverty."

Janet Museveni emphasized that East Africa's rapidly growing population represents both a challenge and an opportunity for the education sector to become a major driver of socio-economic transformation.

"The people we serve want responsive institutions that produce innovations, solutions, and knowledge that address real-life challenges," she said.

"Our aspiration for an integrated higher education area is purposeful -- for the greater good of the more than 300 million people in the East African Community."

She reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to the EACCHEA and its role in ensuring regional graduates are employable across borders and that institutions can share resources and expertise.

Prof. Mary Okwakol, Executive Director of Uganda's National Council for Higher Education and Chairperson of the Forum of CEOs of Higher Education Commissions in East Africa, described the conference as a landmark moment.

She called for the harmonization of education systems, enhanced student and labour mobility, collaborative research, and improved quality assurance across the region.

"This conference signals a shared commitment to building a coherent, competitive, and trusted higher education system," she said, commending President Museveni's longstanding support for science and innovation.

Prof. Gaspard Banyankimbona, Executive Secretary of the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA), applauded Uganda for hosting the conference and reiterated IUCEA's commitment to advancing academic mobility, curriculum harmonization, and regional scholarship programs.

"The free movement of skilled graduates, enabled by mutual recognition of qualifications, is not a distant dream -- it is a necessary condition for the success of the EAC Common Market," he said. He also urged investment in digital transformation and research financing.

Andrea Ariik, Deputy Secretary-General of the EAC, emphasized the strategic importance of the conference, calling it a "historic moment" for regional higher education policy.

He highlighted achievements since the 2017 declaration of the EACCHEA, including the development of the East African Qualifications Framework for Higher Education, a regional quality assurance framework, and mobility-supporting policies.

"By working together, our institutions can break barriers, harmonize standards, and unleash the full potential of our youth, academics, and researchers," Ariik noted. However, he cautioned that challenges such as underfunding, outdated infrastructure, and human resource gaps must be addressed urgently.

The conference concluded with a call for sustained collaboration among governments, institutions, and development partners to build an integrated, innovative, and responsive higher education ecosystem in East Africa.

As President Museveni and other regional leaders stressed, the journey toward transformation requires education systems that are aligned with the region's development goals -- empowering young people, fostering innovation, and strengthening East Africa's role in the global knowledge economy.