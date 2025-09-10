Mozambique: Langford & Brinkmann Win Gold in Maputo

Two young Namibian triathletes, James Langford (15) and Maja Brinkmann (17) excelled by winning gold medals in the elite category at the Regional Triathlon Cup in Maputo on Sunday.

According to Adele de la Rey, who accompanied them as coach, race conditions were far from perfect, with a tough and choppy sea swim testing all the athletes.

"Both James and Maja, being strong swimmers, managed the conditions exceptionally well and were first out of the water in their respective races," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"James Langford, in his first year as a junior, stepped up to race among the Elites and impressed with a personal best on the run. Showing maturity beyond his age, he went on to win the overall men's race, with the silver and bronze medals going to Mozambican athletes," she added.

Maja Brinkmann also raced with strength and composure, securing victory as the elite women's winner, ahead of athletes from Kenya (second) and Benin (third).

"These results underline the progress of Namibia's junior triathletes on the international stage and reflect the hard work and dedication invested in their development," De la Rey said.

The World Triathlon Development Regional Cups are competitive events held alongside skill development camps for athletes and coaches from emerging national federations within a particular sport, such as triathlon. These cups provide opportunities to gain international racing experience, earn ranking points, and improve overall performance and preparedness in a specific region.

Langford only turns 16 at the end of September, but according to De la Rey they are aiming to qualify him for the Youth Olympic Games in Senegal next year.

"To be eligible for next year's Youth Olympic Games, athletes must be born in 2009 and 2010 - that is why James went and he is also on the long list of Namibia Triathlon for the Youth Olympics," she said.

The Youth Olympic Games will be held in Dakar, Senegal next year, and World Triathlon has assigned the Regional Cups as part of the eligible races to compete in. There will be two more regional cups this year in Dakar, Senegal early in November, and in Kilifi, Kenya towards the end of November.

At the end of January next year the Junior Africa Championships will take place in Egypt in El Galala, which will be the final qualification event for African athletes to compete in for the Youth Olympic Games.