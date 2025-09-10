Rwanda: Tuza Na Bk: Making School Fees More Affordable for Families

10 September 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
interview

A new school term is about to begin, and with it come the familiar preparations: shopping lists, packing suitcases, buying new uniforms, getting fresh haircuts, and, of course, tuition fees. At Bank of Kigali, while we can't help with the haircuts, we can ease the pressure of school fees with Tuza na BK.

Education is one of the most valuable investments any parent can make. Yet, the cost of paying school fees all at once can put a heavy strain on families. Tuza na BK provides a solution by allowing parents to borrow up to Rwf 500,000, with a flexible three-month repayment period. This way, children can stay focused on learning while parents enjoy peace of mind.

As Desire Rumanyika, BK's Chief Digital and Retail Banking Officer, explains: "Education is central to Rwanda's development journey. With Tuza na BK, we are helping families secure the resources they need so that every child can stay in school and work toward a brighter future."

Who can apply?

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Tuza na BK is available to:

· Parents or guardians whose children attend schools using Urubuto Pay

· BK customers with at least six months of banking history

Applying is quick and convenient:

1. Dial *775*7# on your phone

2. Follow the prompts to submit your request

3. Once approved, funds are sent directly to the school.

Building Rwanda's future together

Tuza na BK is part of our wider Nanjye ni BK campaign, which focuses on developing financial solutions that make everyday life easier for all Rwandans. By easing the burden of tuition fees, we're not only supporting parents, we're also contributing to Rwanda's vision of expanding access to quality education and shaping the next generation of leaders.

Take the step today

Don't let tuition fees disrupt your child's education. Apply for Tuza na BK today by dialing *775*7# or call our toll-free number 4455 for assistance. You can also visit any BK branch or connect with us through our social media platforms.

Because every child deserves the chance to learn, grow, and succeed, without interruption.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.