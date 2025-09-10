Rwanda: Tuza Na Bk: Making School Fees More Affordable for Families

interview

A new school term is about to begin, and with it come the familiar preparations: shopping lists, packing suitcases, buying new uniforms, getting fresh haircuts, and, of course, tuition fees. At Bank of Kigali, while we can't help with the haircuts, we can ease the pressure of school fees with Tuza na BK.

Education is one of the most valuable investments any parent can make. Yet, the cost of paying school fees all at once can put a heavy strain on families. Tuza na BK provides a solution by allowing parents to borrow up to Rwf 500,000, with a flexible three-month repayment period. This way, children can stay focused on learning while parents enjoy peace of mind.

As Desire Rumanyika, BK's Chief Digital and Retail Banking Officer, explains: "Education is central to Rwanda's development journey. With Tuza na BK, we are helping families secure the resources they need so that every child can stay in school and work toward a brighter future."

Who can apply?

Tuza na BK is available to:

· Parents or guardians whose children attend schools using Urubuto Pay

· BK customers with at least six months of banking history

Applying is quick and convenient:

1. Dial *775*7# on your phone

2. Follow the prompts to submit your request

3. Once approved, funds are sent directly to the school.

Building Rwanda's future together

Tuza na BK is part of our wider Nanjye ni BK campaign, which focuses on developing financial solutions that make everyday life easier for all Rwandans. By easing the burden of tuition fees, we're not only supporting parents, we're also contributing to Rwanda's vision of expanding access to quality education and shaping the next generation of leaders.

Take the step today

Don't let tuition fees disrupt your child's education. Apply for Tuza na BK today by dialing *775*7# or call our toll-free number 4455 for assistance. You can also visit any BK branch or connect with us through our social media platforms.

Because every child deserves the chance to learn, grow, and succeed, without interruption.