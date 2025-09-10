Rwanda: On Repeat - Fresh Hits Trending in Kigali Right Now

Rwanda's music industry is buzzing with fresh releases that are capturing everyone's attention. These popular tracks aren't just dominating nightclubs - they're everywhere you turn, from street corners to radio playlists that can't get enough of them.

Recent weeks have seen Rwandan musicians dropping their hit releases of this hot season in multiple musical styles.

The New Times picks the most popular songs currently taking Kigali by storm.

A la vie- Nel Ngabo ft Platini

The song, one of the 8 songs from the duo's joint album 'Vibranium' is becoming an anthem in Kigali, making rounds everywhere as a top song on different music charts. With almost a million views on YouTube, the song continues to bring great vibes giving Kigalians yet another great banger to dance to.

Audio by: Clement Ishimwe

Video by: Meddy Saleh.

Kuba Nisindiye II - Bruce Melody & Real Roddy

Bruce Melodie and up and coming artiste Real Roddy magically blended their voices to bring a hit song that is to last long.

The song was initially released by Real Roddy and later on Bruce Melodie jumped on it and added more sauce. Kuba Nisindiye II has garnered over 1,500,000 views on Melodie's YouTube channel.

Audio by: Loader

Video by: Director Gad

Emmanuel -Dorcas & Vestine

If there is one thing the gospel duo is good at, it is making great music that people tend to love and resonate with. It is no doubt how the Swahili songs gave the sister singers a wider fanbase in Rwanda and the East African region.

Recently Tanzanian star musician Vanessa Mdee was seen vibing to the song and expressed her admiration for the song and acknowledged their talent.

Chriss Eazy directed and edited the whole project which is already taking over the Swahili world.

Delicious- Phil emon ft Nel Ngabo

Fast rising songster Phil Emon joined forces with Nel Ngabo and delivered an absolute banger. The two artistes soulful voices blended so well in the song, adding even more taste to this powerful song. Delicious is making rounds on different social media with fans joyfully vibing to the song on their platforms.

Audio by: Clement Ishimwe

Nyanja -Kevin Kade

Since its release the song has quickly caught the attention of many music lovers. From the catchy lyrics to dance moves, in just 13 days the song has gained over 800,000 views on YouTube and boomed all over. Nyanja is a high vibe song by the singer who brought together his great energy to life in the song.

Audio by: Element Eleeeh

Video by: Friday Sammy & Kairo (Edited by Director Gad)

Molela -Ross Kana

Ross Kana went above and beyond to bring a great sound as well as visuals (shot in Kenya) that add a nice touch to the song's creativity.

Molela is already dominating playlists in clubs and radio and TV stations across Kigali and music lovers are playing it on repeat.

Audio by: Element Eleeeh

Video by: Director Gad.

Repete - DJ Benda & Diez dola

Benda the Deejay and dancer featured with rising star Diez Dola to bless partygoers with a smash hit to dance to. For over a month, the song continues to attract attention and nonstop dance challenges all over the internet.

Audio by: Prince Kiiz

Video by: Coin