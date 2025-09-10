South Africa: Team SA 'On the Ground' in US, Says Ramaphosa, Warning Against Retaliatory Tariffs

9 September 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Suné Payne

President Cyril Ramaphosa says officials from Pretoria are in the US for tariff negotiations that will take place in 'just a few days'.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is continuing engagements with the US "to secure what we would term a mutually beneficial trade and investment deal" after the US imposed 30% tariffs on South African exports in August.

Speaking in Parliament during a question and answer session on Tuesday, 9 September, Ramaphosa said the Presidency and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition had sent representatives "who are currently in the United States, who are preparing for the further formal negotiations with the United States government, which will be taking place in just a few days".

He said they were meeting with stakeholders, including "the administration, legislators, business people and a whole number of other people, in both New York and Washington".

Ramaphosa did not mention who was part of the group. But he did later mention that Minister of Trade and Industry and Competition Parks Tau and International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola would join the delegation. The President will attend the United Nations General Assembly, which begins in New York this week. It is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.