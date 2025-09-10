South Africa: Team SA 'On the Ground' in US, Says Ramaphosa, Warning Against Retaliatory Tariffs

President Cyril Ramaphosa says officials from Pretoria are in the US for tariff negotiations that will take place in 'just a few days'.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is continuing engagements with the US "to secure what we would term a mutually beneficial trade and investment deal" after the US imposed 30% tariffs on South African exports in August.

Speaking in Parliament during a question and answer session on Tuesday, 9 September, Ramaphosa said the Presidency and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition had sent representatives "who are currently in the United States, who are preparing for the further formal negotiations with the United States government, which will be taking place in just a few days".

He said they were meeting with stakeholders, including "the administration, legislators, business people and a whole number of other people, in both New York and Washington".

Ramaphosa did not mention who was part of the group. But he did later mention that Minister of Trade and Industry and Competition Parks Tau and International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola would join the delegation. The President will attend the United Nations General Assembly, which begins in New York this week. It is...