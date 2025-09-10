Malawi: Inside Mutharika's 2025 Plan - Bring Back Quota System, Pardon DPP Figures, Shift Key Govt Offices to Southern Region

A senior Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) insider has leaked what they describe as a "bold, unapologetic roadmap" for Peter Mutharika's comeback -- a plan modeled on Donald Trump's brash style of governance. The blueprint hinges on swift executive orders to reshape education, justice, and state power the moment Mutharika is sworn in.

"This is not business as usual," the insider said. "It's a decisive reset. We're not coming back to negotiate -- we're coming back to govern."

Quotas Return: "Balance or Betrayal?"

Front and centre is the reintroduction of the quota system for secondary school and university admissions. Supporters argue it ensures no region dominates. But critics say it's a dagger aimed at the North, where top-performing students have historically been punished under the policy.

Education advocates warn it will crush meritocracy, lower standards, and worsen mental health crises already linked to past quota-era injustices. The insider revealed the same system will also govern public sector hiring, ensuring what they called "regional balance" across the civil service.

To many, it's not balance at all -- it's systematic exclusion dressed up as reform.

Mass Pardons: "We Won't Govern from Courtrooms"

The plan also calls for sweeping presidential pardons of DPP heavyweights facing criminal charges -- from abuse of office to outright murder.

Those on the list include:

Joseph Mwanamveka (Salima Sugar scandal)

Jappie Mhango (abuse of office, false information)

Alfred Gangata (fraudulent MSCE, bribery, tax crimes)

Norman Chisale (unexplained wealth, murder of Issa Njaunju)

Collins Magalasi (MERA procurement scandal)

Peter Mukhito (cement-gate, Njaunju murder)

Jean Mathanga (ESCOM corruption, procurement irregularities)

Rosa Mbilizi (MRA abuse of office)

Shadreck Namalomba (tax evasion)

Justice Lloyd Muhara (interference in governance)

Charles Mchacha (corruption, land grabbing, journalist abuse)

Symon Vuwa Kaunda (illegal land deals)

Legal experts warn such blanket pardons would shred the rule of law and confirm that in Mutharika's Malawi, loyalty matters more than justice.

Relocating Power South: "Stronghold Politics"

The insider also confirmed plans to relocate key government agencies from Lilongwe to Blantyre -- including MEC, MACRA, Immigration, and MHC.

Supporters say it's about efficiency. Critics say it's pure politics -- dragging institutions back into the DPP's Southern Region stronghold at the expense of national accessibility, coordination, and neutrality.

"It's not decentralisation -- it's capture," one analyst said.

The Choice: Stability or Chaos

As the campaign heats up, Malawians face a stark choice. On one side: Mutharika's comeback strategy of quotas, pardons, and regional power grabs. On the other: MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera, standing on a record of steady leadership, reforms, and national unity.

"This election isn't just about who wins," said a political analyst. "It's about whether Malawi chooses stability -- or slides back into chaos."