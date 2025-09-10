Malawi: Gibo, Bwede Lit Up NBM Championship Launch Party

Mangochi Stadium came alive on Saturday night as music, dance, and celebration took centre stage following the launch of the K500 million NBM Championship sponsored by National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc.

What began as a football event transformed into a thrilling community show, with thousands treated to an unforgettable night of local artistry and cultural energy.

The after-party roared to life as Phalombe-based star, Gibo Pearson ignited the crowd with his famous hit 'Idzathela Ma Penalty', sending fans into song and dance before lifting the energy even higher with the 'Galu Ndi Ine', piece which had the entire supporters singing along in unison.

Not to be outshone, Bwede stormed the stage with a medley of fan favourites 'Ng'ona', 'Ati Ubwele', and 'Ipemelele', delivering such infectious energy that he eventually leapt off the stage to join the cheering crowd in dance.

The performances created an electric, almost festival-like atmosphere, where music, football, and community spirit blended seamlessly.

Speaking after the party, NBM plc Product Development and Strategy Manager, Ibrahim Chapeyama, said he was excited that the event was well-received and patronized.

"The feedback from the community was overwhelmingly positive. People appreciated that we took the time to listen to their preferences and delivered entertainment that spoke directly to them. The after-party was more than just a celebration; it was a testament to the power of community and culture," said Chapeyama.

One of the supporters at the after-party, James Kachepa, expressed his excitement and gratitude to NBM plc for organizing the show.

"This was an amazing performance, and shoutout to NBM plc for organizing this event and the league," said Kachepa.

Adding to the festive mood, NBM plc engaged fans with fun trivia and rewarded winners with branded NBM Championship T-shirts, a gesture that made the crowd feel part of the celebration.

During the launch match, Mangochi All Stars beat Chawe Bullets 2-0.