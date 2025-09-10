Malawi: A Call to Obligation - Political Parties Commit to Citizens' Education Agenda Advanced By Csec

In a strong show of democratic responsibility, six political parties have signed solemn declarations committing to implement a transformative 2025-2029 Citizens' Education Agenda for Malawi.

The signing ceremony, facilitated by the Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) on Tuesday in Lilongwe, followed extensive nationwide consultations. CSEC stressed that education challenges must be addressed beyond policy formulation and political rhetoric.

The Citizens' Education Agenda highlights eight priority areas, including equity and inclusivity, teacher training and development, education technology, and sustainable financing.

Representatives from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), UTM Party, United Democratic Front (UDF), People's Party (PP), Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), and Odya Zake Alibe Mlandu (OZAM) all endorsed the agenda, pledging to implement it if entrusted with power in next week's general elections.

CSEC Board Chairperson Dr. Limbani Nsapato applauded the parties, describing the agenda as a cornerstone for human capital development and a pathway to achieving Malawi 2063.

"The agenda is creating hope for the future of education, which is the heartbeat of our nation's development. The signing of these solemn declarations means we can follow up and track the implementation of the commitments," Nsapato said.

Speaking on behalf of the political parties, UTM Party Secretary General Willet Karonga praised the initiative, saying the Citizens' Education Agenda provides practical solutions to the challenges undermining education standards. He noted that most parties had already aligned their manifestos with the agenda's priorities.

The engagement meeting was supported by the Tilitonse Foundation and other partners.