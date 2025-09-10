Tunisia Strongly Condemns Treacherous Attack By Zionist Entity Against State of Qatar

Tunis — Tunisia strongly condemned the treacherous and heinous attack carried out Tuesday, by the occupying Zionist entity against the brotherly State of Qatar, in a blatant violation of all international laws and conventions.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad, Tunisia expressed its full solidarity and unwavering support for the State of Qatar, backing its efforts to defend its sanctity, sovereignty, national security, territorial integrity, and citizens.

Tunisia also extended its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this cowardly attack.

It further reiterated its firm support for the Palestinian people in reclaiming their usurped rights, which will not lapse over time, foremost among them, the right to establish their independent state with full sovereignty over all of Palestine, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The statement also stressed the importance of concretising the joint vision of Arab security as a strategic and indispensable choice in the face of all the threats posed by the Zionist entity to peace, security, and stability, not only in the region but across the entire world.