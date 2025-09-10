Africa: Somali President Attends Regional Summit On Funding African Union Mission (Aussom)

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday joined regional leaders in Guba, Ethiopia, for a five-party summit focused on mobilizing financial and political support for the African Union Support Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The high-level meeting was attended by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Djiboutian President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, Kenyan President William Ruto, and African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat. The summit underscored the urgency of securing predictable funding for AUSSOM and strengthening regional cooperation on security and stabilization across the Horn of Africa.

Discussions centered on sustaining the operational capacity of AUSSOM and reinforcing the Somali National Army (SNA) as the country gradually takes on greater responsibility for its own security. Leaders highlighted the mission's role in countering Al-Shabaab and stabilizing newly liberated areas, while also stressing that Somalia's progress is directly tied to regional peace.

In his speech, President Hassan Sheikh stressed that sustained support for both Somali forces and AUSSOM is "indispensable to consolidating gains against extremists" and ensuring long-term stability. He reminded participants that the fight against Al-Shabaab remains unfinished and requires unwavering regional and international backing.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Other leaders pledged continued solidarity with Somalia, committing to strengthen efforts aimed at peace, stability, and counterterrorism. They also recognized that the destabilizing reach of Al-Shabaab poses a regional threat that must be addressed collectively.

AUSSOM, established in 2024, succeeded the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) after more than a decade of operations. Unlike AMISOM, which was heavily funded by the European Union and United Nations, AUSSOM faces growing pressure to secure diversified and reliable financing. The transition comes at a sensitive moment, as Somalia prepares for greater responsibility in security operations while still facing regular asymmetric attacks from Al-Shabaab.

The Guba summit highlighted both the progress achieved and the vulnerabilities that remain in Somalia's security landscape. By reaffirming financial and political commitments to AUSSOM, regional leaders signaled a shared recognition that Somalia's stability is not just a national priority, but a cornerstone for peace across the Horn of Africa.