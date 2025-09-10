Somalia: Somali Army Restores Strategic Bariire Bridge As Ground Forces Commander Visits Frontline

The Somali National Army (SNA) has completed the restoration of the Bariire bridge in Lower Shabelle, a key infrastructure project that marks both a military and civilian victory against Al-Shabaab. The bridge, destroyed by militants earlier this year, had served as a crucial transport link for security forces and local communities in southern Somalia.

Maj. Gen. Sahal Abdullahi Omar, the SNA's Ground Forces Commander and widely known as Gen. Khalid, traveled to Bariire on Wednesday to inspect the reconstruction and review military operations in the area. He praised troops for their dual role in fighting extremists and delivering essential services.

"The restoration of this bridge is not only about logistics for our forces," Gen. Khalid told soldiers, "but about proving to our people that the state stands with them against those who seek to destroy their future."

During his visit, Gen. Khalid also met with Somali and Ugandan officers serving under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). He commended their continued sacrifices and emphasized that the battle against Al-Shabaab requires coordinated efforts that combine national resilience with international support.

Located southwest of Mogadishu, Bariire is strategically important for both military and economic reasons. Its fertile lands make it a breadbasket for the capital, while its roads serve as supply routes for troops pushing deeper into militant-held areas. Al-Shabaab deliberately destroyed the bridge earlier in 2025 to hinder both government advances and civilian access to markets, underscoring its tactic of targeting infrastructure to weaken state authority.

The reconstruction is part of "Operation Silent Storm," a Somali-led offensive aimed at clearing Al-Shabaab hideouts in southern Somalia. While the militants have lost ground, they remain capable of conducting guerrilla-style attacks, making infrastructure repairs and civilian engagement vital to consolidating gains.

The reopening of the Bariire bridge sends a symbolic and practical message: Somalia's government is not only reclaiming territory but also working to rebuild the everyday structures that connect people and sustain livelihoods. With joint support from ATMIS and local communities, Somali forces are attempting to move beyond temporary victories toward a more permanent stabilization.

In the words of Gen. Khalid, the fight against Al-Shabaab "is about more than defeating terrorists; it is about restoring normal life for the Somali people."