South Africa: Gang Violence Forces Kariega Families to Abandon Their Homes

More than 30 homes torched or vandalised as criminals target community leaders and witnesses in a suspected campaign of intimidation

Community leader Mgcini Mejane says community leaders and murder witnesses are among the targets in a reign of "terror".

Residents are leaving the area for other neighbourhoods and abandoning their homes.

A widow told GroundUp her husband was shot dead and their house torched. She believes it is because he was a night patroller.

More than 30 RDP homes in Joe Slovo, Kariega, have been torched or seriously vandalised, allegedly by gangsters, over the past eleven months. Their occupants have fled to other areas. Some of the homes burnt down are very near the Kamesh Police Station.

When visiting the area last week, GroundUp counted 33 homes in ruins in streets including Hlunu, Thunzi, Nzakane, Wild Plum, Tshilizi, Van Royen and Wild Olive.

Community leader Mgcini Mejane, who also fled his RDP house in Joe Slovo, said residents had come out in their numbers to protest against crime in the area, but the criminals were fighting back.

"It is rare to find someone calling for a public meeting in this area. If you do so, you will be a target. This is not crime, but terrorism," he said.

Three community leaders have died in the area over the past few months for campaigning against crime, he said. Murder witnesses and parents with sons in rival gangs were also targeted.

"You must pretend to be blind to criminal activities in this area," he said.

He warned GroundUp it was not safe to remain in the area.

Ward 48 Councillor Franay van de Linde (DA) said the problem has been escalating for the past year and is allegedly caused by drugs and gangs.

"My office wrote numerous emails to the previous Acting City Manager's office for intervention ... because it is affecting service delivery very seriously in this area. Also, unfortunately, nothing was done to assist because the municipal workers are at risk when entering the area to work."

She said, "Kamesh Police Station does assist with the limited resources they have. Unfortunately, they only have two police vans at their disposal, and these vans must attend to crime issues over a vast area. Sometimes there is a waiting period when these vehicles are busy."

GroundUp tried for a week to get up-to-date crime statistics for Kamesh precinct from SAPS without success.

According to ISS Crime Hub, there were 68 murders in the Kamesh precinct in 2023 and 99 in 2024 (a 45% increase). According to SAPS figures from October 2024 to March 2025, there were 60 murders, 38 attempted murders and five cases of arson in the precinct. SAPS comment will be added if received.

District Commissioner Major General Vuyisile Ncata, addressing protesters from Kamesh outside the Uitenhage Town Hall after a recent march against crime, complained that residents often withdrew cases and failed to report crimes.

Families in hiding

Terrified families GroundUp spoke to said the area is gang-ridden and people live in fear.

A widow, who did not want to be named, said, "My husband was shot dead last October inside our RDP house in front of me. It was at night. First they fired a hail of bullets ... then kicked the door, stormed in, and shot him dead."

"My husband was a community leader fighting against crime in the area by conducting street patrols at night ... that's why I think he was a target."

She said the attackers later came and torched the house with all their belongings.

Her two adult sons have fled Kariega to work in Gqeberha.

Other people who lost their homes say they were petrol bombed. Most of them were afraid to speak or give their whereabouts.

A mother of two daughters, aged seven and 23, said she used to sell food in Joe Slovo. She now lives in a hiding place with her daughters.

"My first-born daughter used to be robbed of money and goods whenever I sent her to a spaza shop ... They would rob her and even strip her clothes and take them. They also shot at my house several times with guns, until we decided to leave Joe Slovo."

"When I opened a case after the robbery and shooting at my house ... I learnt from neighbours that the criminals who had been arrested were now roaming Joe Slovo."

She said she was shot at on a Sunday when she was alone in her house. Her daughters were in hiding elsewhere. "I was afraid to go to court," she said. She withdrew her case.

She said she temporarily gave her house to her cousin, but he was shot dead. "I couldn't even attend his funeral because I was too scared," she said.

She now has a tenant, but he says stones are thrown at the house, and he is now leaving.

"My life has been turned upside down by criminals," she said.