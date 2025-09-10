Africa: Ethiopia's Abiy Meets Somali President After Launch of Africa's Largest Hydroelectric Dam

Addis Ababa, Sept 10, 2025 — One day after Ethiopia officially inaugurated the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the continent's largest hydroelectric project, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held a series of high-level meetings with regional leaders to discuss security and development in the Horn of Africa.

Among those he met was Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. In a post shared on social media, Abiy said the two leaders discussed shared regional interests and reaffirmed their commitment to peace and stability.

"This morning, I also met with the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. We discussed our common regional interests and reiterated our commitment to advancing stability, security, and development throughout the region," the Ethiopian leader wrote.

The meeting comes at a time of shifting political dynamics in the Horn of Africa, where countries face mounting challenges including insecurity, economic stress, and political fragmentation.

Abiy's diplomatic engagements follow the much-anticipated launch of the GERD, a flagship project that has been a source of national pride for Ethiopians but also a point of contention with downstream countries, particularly Egypt and Sudan.

The Ethiopian prime minister is expected to continue talks with other African leaders in the coming days as Addis Ababa seeks to bolster its influence in regional affairs.