Uganda: Mulyanyama Brushes Off 'Meaty' Ticket Speculation in Makindye East Race

Makindye Division Mayor Al-Hajj Ali Kasirye Nganda, better known as Mulyanyama has brushed off claims that he could be denied the meaty National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket steaks to contest for the Makindye East parliamentary seat, insisting that changing his "political dining cutlery" does not disqualify him.

Mulyanyama, who earlier announced plans to run again as Makindye Mayor, surprised many when he switched to the parliamentary contest - which many now see as a quick change of political cutlery after tanking in more appetite.

The move has left other NUP aspirants -- including Robert Ssekidde, popularly known as Tuff B, Patience Ayesigye, and Calvin Bakulumpagi -- complaining that the mayor has suddenly jumped onto their dinner table.

But speaking on Sanyuka TV's Morning Xpress, Mulyanyama said the plate is big enough for all.

"I am transitioning from serving as Mayor to contesting as MP. This is part of my growth and commitment to leadership," the man whose name directly translates as 'you eat meat' explained, adding that his decision followed wide consultations with his family.

He insisted that his eyes remain firmly on the party ticket: "Plan A is the card, Plan B is the card, and Plan C is still the card."

Put another way, it is meat, meat and more meat for Mulyanyama's appetite.

On allegations that NUP's ticketing process is marinated with bribery, the mayor dismissed the rumors.

"I received my card before without paying anyone. It's sad to hear people seasoning false information. The truth is simple: I didn't pay," he said.

Mulyanyama reassured supporters that even without the card, he would still serve.

"Whether I get the ticket or not, my commitment to the people is not about the seat -- I'll still put food on the table."

The Makindye East contest has gained spice since sitting MP Derrek Nyeko announced he would not seek re-election, leaving the seat open for what is shaping up to be a full political buffet.