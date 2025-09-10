Uganda: Kampala's Main Problem Is Leadership, Says Lord Mayor Hopeful Balimwezo

Kampala Lord Mayor hopeful under the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket, Ronald Balimwezo, has emphasized that Kampala's biggest challenge lies not in resources but in leadership.

Speaking during NBS Barometer on Tuesday, Balimwezo outlined his vision for the nation's capital city, stressing the need for unity, teamwork, and inclusive governance.

According to Balimwezo, Kampala's development has been hampered by the failure of leaders to work together and by the exclusion of ordinary citizens from decision-making processes.

"Kampala's main problem is leadership. If the leaders worked together, there would be no issue. The challenge is the lack of teamwork and the exclusion of Kampala's people from the system," he said.

The Nakawa East Member Of Parliament further clarified that his intention is not to engage in political battles but to prioritize service delivery.

"My aim is not political battles, but rather service delivery. I am not contesting against incumbent Erias Lukwago, I am here to fill a position that will be vacant next year, as per the Electoral Commission, and I am presenting my own manifesto," Balimwezo explained.

Balimwezo stressed that his focus remains on improving the quality of life for Kampala residents through stronger institutions and accountable leadership.

The upcoming race is expected to be a defining one in Kampala politics.

Incumbent Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, running under the People's Front for Freedom, is seeking to extend a four term in a position he has held since 2011.

Political observers predict that the contest between Lukwago and Balimwezo will be among the key races to watch in the 2026 general elections.

Balimwezo stressed that his campaign is not centered on rivalry but on offering Kampala a new path.