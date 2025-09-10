Zimbabwe/Rwanda: Munetsi's Return Boosts Zimbabwe Squad Ahead of Rwanda Clash

9 September 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Kelvin Jakachira

Zimbabwe's Warriors are pinning their hopes of a turn of fortunes on the return of Wolverhampton Wanderer's midfielder Marshall Munetsi when they face Rwanda on Tuesday in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Orlando Stadium in South Africa.

Munetsi, the Warriors' vice-captain, missed the match against Benin in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire through suspension. The 1-0 loss to Benin on Friday night ended Zimbabwe's World Cup qualification dream.

However, Michael Nees' men are determined to close their campaign on a high and rebuild ahead of the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

Football fans in Zimbabwe believe the midfield department was the weak link at the Alassane Quattara Stadium and Munetsi's return to the squad promises to add stability and leadership to the zone.

Defeat to Benin was the third for the Warriors in the current campaign on top of the four draws they have managed so far, leaving them anchoring the log on four points from seven matches.

Benin, meanwhile, moved into second position with 11 points, five behind South Africa who moved one step closer to qualifying for the World Cup 2026 after humbling Lesotho to a 3-nil win on September 5.

Rwanda, who managed just one point in their last four qualifying matches, sit fourth in Group C with eight points -- eight adrift of leaders South Africa. Their qualification chances look far from possible but they will be looking to fight for pride against Zimbabwe.

For the last five matches between the two teams, Rwanda won two, Zimbabwe has one win while both sides drew level twice.

"We are going to play against Zimbabwe for a positive result though we still have to fight and see what will happen," Amrouche said.

"We will be aiming for any kind of good result as we use the platform to reach the level and ability of our current crop of players we have in this group," he added.

Meanwhile, Amavubi will go into action against Zimbabwe without striker Innocent Nshuti who is serving a one-match suspension after he was booked in their 1-0 loss to Nigeria, marking his second yellow card of the campaign.

Left back Claude Niyomugabo is also doubtful after suffering a problem on his nose against the Super Eagles. However, he could still play with a mask.

Kick-off is at 6pm.

