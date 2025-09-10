Mauritius: ARC Holds Capacity Building Programme to Ease Revenue Tribunal Transition

A capacity building programme to support the transition from the Assessment Review Committee (ARC) to the Revenue Tribunal was held, today, at the seat of the ARC in Port Louis. The initiative aimed to enhance the skills and knowledge of the ARC officers and other stakeholders, ensuring a smooth and effective transition.

Organised by the ARC in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, the event was held under the theme 'The Role of a Specialised Revenue Tribunal in the Tax Landscape - Insights from International Best Practices.' It brought together representatives from the ARC, the Attorney General's Office, the Ministry of Finance, the Law Reform Commission, and the University of Mauritius.

The Acting Chairperson of the ARC, Mr Goolshan Sharma Jorai, proceeded with the opening ceremony. The training session was led by the Director of Capacity Building Services and Member of the Executive Board of the International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation, Professor (Dr) Victor Van Kommer.

In his address Mr Jorai pointed out the ongoing preparations for the transition following the enactment of the Revenue Tribunal Act two months ago. He recalled that the ARC has already improved the pace of decision delivery, with two of its three divisions now meeting the legislative target of pronouncing decisions within 90 days of a hearing.

He also pointed out that the number of cases disposed of during the past financial year increased significantly, despite the reduction of divisions from four to three, reflecting the Committee's enhanced efficiency.

To support the forthcoming Revenue Tribunal, Mr Jorai stressed that the ARC has launched capacity-building initiatives for its members and key stakeholders. "These efforts are designed to strengthen institutional skills and ensure that the Revenue Tribunal operates effectively and fulfils its mandate," he said.