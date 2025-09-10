Mauritius: Shaping Future Innovators - National Learn-Ai Innovation Challenge Kicks Off

The President of the Republic, Mr Dharam Gokhool, proceeded this morning at the official launch of the Learn-Artificial Intelligence (AI) Innovation Challenge at the Octave Wiehe Auditorium in Réduit.

An initiative of Dayforce, Doracrea and Mauritius Telecom in collaboration with the Office of the President, the Ministry of Education and Human Resource, and the Ministry of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, this competition aims to trigger Lower Six (Grade 12) students' interest in technology while enabling them to become solution architects for national challenges. This year, 69 secondary schools across Mauritius are participating, submitting a total of 94 innovative projects for the National Learn-AI Innovation Challenge.

The Minister of Education and Human Resource, Dr Mahend Gungapersad; the Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Dr Avinash Ramtohul; the Chief Executive Officer, Mauritius Telecom, Mr Veemal Gungadin; the Vice President, Services of Dayforce, Mr Yogesh Jankee; the Managing Director of DoraCrea, Mr Vasenden Dorasami; and other personalities were present at the launching ceremony.

In his address President Gokhool pointed out that Mauritius is at a crucial juncture, with AI transforming work, learning, and communication globally, making its adoption vital for the nation's future. Acknowledging the entries for the competition, he reaffirmed his commitment to sustaining and expanding the initiative in future editions. He encouraged students to use AI to enhance creativity and apply their imagination and resilience to address challenges such as sustainable agriculture, safer societies, inclusive classrooms, and responsive public services.

For his part Minister Gungapersad highlighted AI's worldwide applications in different areas and noting its potential to boost productivity through data-driven insights. He recalled AI's ability to provide personalised tutoring, aiding students and reinforcing traditional learning and exam readiness. The Minister also urged students to value reading, act with integrity and compassion, and preserve the distinctive human and ethical values of Mauritius in an increasingly digital world.

Dr Ramtohul spoke of the importance of public-private-people partnerships, stressing that digital transformation succeeds only when people actively embrace and use technology. He also noted that those who fail to adopt AI risk falling behind, reaffirming that Mauritius remains determined to lead its digital future with strong support from private sector partners.

According to Dr Ramtohul AI can be used for good or harm, urging students to apply it responsibly while cautioning that overreliance may impede true learning. He also warned that online activity leaves a lasting digital footprint, underscoring legal responsibilities under the ICT Act and forthcoming measures to promote accountability and prevent anonymous posts that could damage reputations.

The CEO of Mauritius Telecom emphasised that the Learn-AI School will empower students to use AI tools like ChatGPT safely and creatively. It aims to provide them with practical skills and hands-on experience with advanced technologies, fostering innovation and preparing them to become future digital natives thereby boosting Mauritius's competitiveness in the field of AI.

Mr. Jankee said that Mauritius is placing strong emphasis on AI to drive innovation, with the Learn-AI School equipping students with the skills needed to enhance creativity, leadership, and real-world impact. This initiative brings together Government, industry, and citizens, with its projects promoting mentorship, ethical innovation, and practical problem-solving to support sustainable national development, said Mr. Dorasami.