Mauritius: Research and Innovation - Minister Sukon Calls for Enhanced Collaboration Between Academia and Policy Makers

The Minister of Tertiary Education, Science and Research, Dr Kaviraj Sharma Sukon, called for enhanced collaboration between academia and policy makers in a bid to promote research and innovation so as to come up with adequate policies for the advancement of the country. He was speaking this morning at the launch of the proceedings of the National Research Week (NRW) 2025 held in Ebene.

In his address Dr Sukon highlighted that research is a cornerstone of national development and plays a vital role in shaping a country's future by driving innovation, informing policy, strengthening the economy, and improving the overall quality of life for its citizens.

He recalled that the Mauritius Research Excellence Framework serves as a national and standard tool for institutions to evaluate their research outputs and promote research excellence.

With regard to the NRW, Minister Sukon stated that the main aim was to get researchers and academics to connect with their counterparts from other institutions and network with individuals who share similar research interests.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He urged more researchers to participate in the NRW and benefit from funding opportunities that are available. A committee will be set up at the level of the MRIC to review the organisations ahead of the NRW 2026.

On the same occasion e-certificates were awarded to moderators, panellists, speakers and researchers who participated in the NRW 2025 which was held from 14 to 18 April 2025. The NRW focusing on the theme "Uniting Research, Industry and Innovation" was coordinated by the Mauritius Research and Innovation Council (MRIC).

The proceedings of the NRW serve as a document with valuable insights for the research community and comprise abstracts, keynote speeches and presentations. They also outline key achievements of the NRW 2025 and pave the way forward for the realisation of the second edition of the event, reinforcing its role as a platform for knowledge exchange and strategic networking.