Ethiopia Aims to Use Wetlands for Sustainable Development and Climate Resilience

Addis Ababa — Several initiatives are underway in Ethiopia to leverage wetlands for economic benefit, according to Ministry of Water and Energy.

The Second African Climate Summit is currently taking place in Addis Ababa under the theme "Accelerating Global Climate Solutions and Supporting Africa's Green Development with Finance."

On the sidelines the summit, a panel discussion was held on Tuesday to explore how to use Africa's natural resources to enhance the resilience of wetlands and make them suitable for green development.

Integrated Water Resources Management Head at the Ministry of Water and Energy, Debebe Deferso said that wetlands have significant potential if they are given proper attention.

In the past, public awareness of the importance of wetlands was low, he said, and added to change this various new directive and regulations have been issued and are now being implemented.

Debebe pointed out that the government is undertaking numerous projects to address the challenges and utilize wetlands for economic gain.

As an example, he cited the Green Legacy Initiative, which was launched seven years ago, as a testament to this effort.

Wetlands International for East Africa Director, Julia Molonga on her part emphasized the need for a coordinated approach among various stakeholders to protect and develop wetlands.

Wetlands can be used for fish farming and environmentally friendly agricultural practices, she added.

Semeneh Shiferaw, the Ethiopian representative for Wetlands International, added that wetlands have the natural capacity to mitigate climate change.

However, he noted that due attention and protection is not given to it.

Semeneh said that long-term investment in this sector could ensure food sovereignty and protect nature.

Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative creates a favorable environment for such efforts, he underscored.

Africa stands at a critical juncture, facing the dual challenges of climate change and the urgent need for sustainable development.

The continent's ecosystems, particularly its wetlands, are invaluable assets in this struggle, yet they remain profoundly undervalued and under threat.

This side event was supported by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) through The Wetlands 4 Resilience (W4R) program being implemented in Ziway Shala landscape.