Sudan: Ministry of Energy Condemns Al-Dagalo Family Militia Targeting of Electricity and Fuel Facilities

Khartoum, 10-9-2025 (SUNA) - The Ministry of Energy strongly condemned, in a statement issued Wednesday, the terrorist operations carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia targeting critical facilities of the Ministry.

The statement indicated that yesterday morning, the militia launched drone attacks on Al-Merghiat Electricity Station and Khartoum Refinery, focusing on the control center, meters, LPG tanks, and fuel lines connecting to Garri 3 Power Station.

The ministry underlined that these terrorist acts primarily aim to disrupt essential services for Sudanese citizens, particularly electricity and fuel.

The ministry confirmed that maintenance operations were ongoing at the targeted sites to ensure the provision of essential services to the residents of Khartoum State.

The statement also noted that last week, the militias targeted Heglig field and airport in a similar manner, resulting in five casualties.