Africa: Morocco Takes Part in 2nd Africa Climate Summit in Addis Abeba

Morocco Takes Part in 2nd Africa Climate Summit in Addis Abeba

8 September 2025
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Addis Ababa — The 2nd Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) opened Monday in Addis Ababa, with Morocco participating in the high-level gathering aimed at advancing the continent's climate agenda and sustainable development priorities.

Morocco is represented by a delegation led by Morocco's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU) and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) Mohamed Arrouchi.

Hosted by the Ethiopian government in collaboration with the African Union under the theme "Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing Africa's Resilient and Green Development," the summit seeks to unify Africa's voice in global climate action, promote African-led solutions, and mobilize political and financial commitments.

The event will address key climate challenges, including global financing systems, adaptation, mitigation, and green growth, positioning Africa not only as a region on the frontlines of climate impacts but also as a source of global climate solutions.

Organizers describe ACS2 as a crucial step toward COP-30, enabling Africa to assert its priorities and advocate local solutions that foster adaptation and systemic transformation amid mounting climate threats to communities, economies, and investments across the continent.

