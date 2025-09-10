Africa: Morocco Defeats Zambia 2-0 in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

8 September 2025
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Ndola (Zambia) — The Moroccan national football team, which has already secured a spot at the 2026 World Cup, defeated its Zambian peer 2-0 on Monday in Ndola, as part of Group E's 8th matchday of the African qualifiers.

The goals were scored by Youssef En-Nesyri (7') and Hamza Igamane (47').

With this latest victory, the Atlas Lions consolidated their position as group leaders with 21 points from seven wins in as many games, followed by Tanzania (10 points), Zambia and Niger (6 points) and Congo (1 point).

Morocco, the first African country to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, will be participating in this global competition for the seventh time in history and the third time in a row (1970, 1986, 1994, 1998, 2018, 2022).

