Morocco's Provinces Brace for Locally Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Monday

8 September 2025
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Locally heavy thunderstorms with strong gusts of wind are expected Monday across multiple Moroccan provinces, prompting an orange-level weather alert from Morocco's weather authority.

These storms, bringing 25 to 35 mm of rainfall, are forecast between 2:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. in the provinces of Aousserd, Azilal, Beni Mellal, Khenifra, Oued Ed-Dahab, Boujdour, and Assa-Zag, according to the General Directorate of Meteorology.

The provinces of Es-Semara, Khouribga, Al Haouz, Taroudant, Ifrane, Boulemane, and Laayoune are also expected to be affected by the severe weather.

