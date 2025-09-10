Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks With Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad

This evening, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke over the phone with Amir of the State of Qatar HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

President El-Sisi expressed Egypt's categorical condemnation and unequivocal denunciation of the aggressive act perpetrated by Israel against the sisterly State of Qatar. The President affirmed Egypt's absolute rejection of any violation that undermines the sovereignty of the State of Qatar.

President El-Sisi underscored Egypt's unwavering and unshakable solidarity, at both the leadership and popular levels, with Qatar in the face of this outrageous violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations. He described the act as a provocative assault on the sovereignty of a fellow Arab nation and a blatant, unacceptable threat to its security, stability, and territorial integrity. The President reiterated Egypt's full and resolute support for all measures undertaken by Qatar to safeguard its security and stability.

His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar expressed his profound appreciation for Egypt's stance, commending the fraternal ties the two nations and their brotherly peoples share. His Highness Sheikh Tamim briefed the President on the latest developments following the brazen Israeli assault. Both sides concurred on the urgent necessity for the international community to assume its responsibilities in confronting this egregious Israeli violation and to ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable. This act was a flagrant breach of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar. The two leaders stressed the imperative to stop any transgression against the sovereignty of states so as to safeguard regional and international peace and security.

