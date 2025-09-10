Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets Iran FM, IAEA Chief

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met at Al-Ittihadiya Palace with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The President also met with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the President's meeting with Iran's foreign minister addressed developments in relations between Egypt and Iran. The Iranian minister conveyed the greetings of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to President El-Sisi, as well as his interest in enhancing cooperation between the two countries in various fields. The President expressed his appreciation, noting the importance of exploring prospects for joint cooperation to serve mutual interests and enhance regional stability.

The meeting touched on the latest concerning the Iranian nuclear file. President El-Sisi highlighted the importance of reaching an agreement today in Cairo between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to resume cooperation between them. The President affirmed Egypt's support for de-escalation efforts and its readiness to play an active role in creating an environment conducive for constructive dialogue between the concerned parties, including Iran and the IAEA, in support of regional stability and to prevent the region from sliding into new cycles of tension and violence.

The Iranian minister expressed his country's full appreciation for the President and his efforts to reach an agreement, which will establish a new phase in the region, avoid escalation, and pave the way for the resumption of negotiations on the Iranian nuclear file, which will contribute to supporting stability in the Middle East.

On the President's meeting with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Spokesman said the meeting addressed ways to enhance cooperation between Egypt and the Agency and reviewed developments in the Agency's activities within the framework of its mandate. President El-Sisi expressed Egypt's appreciation for the vital role played by the IAEA in supporting the nuclear non-proliferation regime, while affirming the right of the Non-Proliferation Treaty State Parties to the peaceful uses of atomic energy.

Mr. Grossi expressed his deep appreciation for Egypt's role in supporting the Agency's activities, adding that the reason for the success of the negotiations between the Agency and Iran and the conclusion of an agreement between Iran and the Agency is due to Egypt's leverage, position, and strategic status, as well as the President's oversight and follow-up of the negotiations. He added that without these efforts, this historic agreement would not have been possible.

The President reiterated Egypt's firm position in supporting nuclear disarmament efforts and strengthening the non-proliferation regime, stemming from its commitment to consolidating international peace and security and achieving the goal of a world free of nuclear weapons. The importance of continuing efforts to establish a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East and strengthening the universality of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty was also emphasized, therefore protecting peoples' resources from the devastating effects of these weapons.

Following the two separate meetings, President El-Sisi held a trilateral meeting with the Iranian foreign minister and the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The President welcomed the joint visit of the Iranian foreign minister and the director general of the IAEA to Cairo, which represents the culmination of the negotiating process launched in August 2025 with Egyptian mediation, with the aim of restoring cooperation between Iran and the IAEA despite the challenges posed by the Israeli-Iranian war.

The President praised the agreement to resume cooperation reached today in Cairo with Egyptian mediation, considering it a positive step towards de-escalation. This step shall persuade the concerned parties to refrain from any escalation and pave the way for diplomacy and dialogue, leading to the return to negotiations and reaching a peaceful settlement to the Iranian nuclear program. The President stressed the need to implement the agreement, resume cooperation between Iran and the IAEA, and conduct all necessary contacts with all concerned parties to resume negotiations.

Both guests reiterated their deep appreciation for President El-Sisi's patronage of the signing of the agreement in Cairo between Iran and the IAEA, and his wise leadership in reaching the agreement. They emphasized the importance of Egypt's key role in paving the way for dialogue, reducing tensions, avoiding escalation, and its leading role in achieving peace in the region.

