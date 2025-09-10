Namibian Legal Fraternity Mourns Death of Lawyer Ujaha

The Namibian legal fraternity is mourning the loss of criminal lawyer Hipura Ujaha, who died on 5 September.

He was part of the University of Namibia's first group of black lawyer graduates alongside Sisa Namandje and Brian Uirab.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Law Society of Namibia extended condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

"We honour his contributions to the legal profession," the society said.

Ujaha also trained some of Namibia's prominent lawyers, including Kadhila Amoomo, Trevor Brockerhoff and Tuna Nhinda.

Namandje in a message on Tuesday extended condolences to Ujaha's friend's family. He said he used to call him 'Riruako', a name he said he gave him when they were third-year students.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the entire family of my colleague and friend Hipura Ujaha. I have nothing but fond memories with him around," Namandje said.

He said he met Ujaha in their first year in 1996, and they have been friends since.

Namandje said he was with his friend last week during the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) bail application.

Meanwhile, lawyer Kadhila Amoomo on his social media platform earlier this week said Ujaha was a brilliant legal mind shaped by the black consciousness philosophy inspired by Steve Biko and Robert Mangaliso.

Amoomo said Ujaha inspired and influenced activism.

"Rest in peace, Big. You did your part," he said.