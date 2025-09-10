Namibia: PDM Member Yvette Araes Resigns From Party

Former Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) member of parliament Yvette Araes has resigned from the party.

She resigned on Monday and confirmed her resignation on Tuesday.

"I, Yvette !Haokhoes Araes, hereby tender my resignation from the PDM and my position as a member of the central committee, effective immediately," she states in her letter of resignation.

Araes expresses gratitude for the opportunity to have served as a member of parliament, deputy secretary general of the PDM Youth League, and central committee member of the party.

She says she is grateful for the opportunities to have contributed to the party's objectives and serve the community.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to step down from my membership and all associated roles within the PDM to pursue new paths," she writes.

Araes wishes the party continued success in its endeavours to advance the interests of the nation.

"Please accept my gratitude for the experiences and support during my tenure," she says.