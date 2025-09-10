Uganda: Kabamba HCIII Receives First Batch of Medical Supplies

There was visible excitement among residents and local leaders in Kabamba on Monday afternoon as the Ministry of Health, through National Medical Stores (NMS), delivered the first batch of medical supplies to Kabamba Health Centre III, marking a significant milestone in improving healthcare access in the area.

The consignment follows the facility's official coding by the Ministry of Health, a process successfully championed earlier this year by Stephen Twesige Rulekere, the NRM flag bearer for Buyaga East, who led a delegation of Kabamba leaders to the Ministry to advocate for the health center's inclusion in the national health supply system.

Residents reported that they had been traveling long distances to access medication, often going to health facilities in Kiryanga, Mabaale, Kagadi, and other areas in search of drugs.

Monday's delivery marks the beginning of official medical supply distributions to Kabamba HCIII, a development that residents say has been long overdue.

The LCIII Chairperson of Kabamba Sub-county, Augustine Kachimbiri, commended the Government of Uganda for fulfilling its pledge to supply medicines to the area.

He also applauded Stephen Twesige Rulekere for his instrumental role in securing a health facility code for Kabamba Health Centre III, which enabled it to officially receive government medical supplies.

Meanwhile, the In-Charge of Kabamba Health Centre III, Vincent Bisoborwa, expressed his joy upon receiving medical supplies for the first time.

He called on all residents of Kabamba to make full use of the available medicines, noting that this development will greatly ease the work of the health facility staff.

With the first batch now delivered, the health center is expected to begin providing improved services to the growing population in Kabamba and neighboring areas.

Officials from the Ministry of Health noted that more consignments will follow as part of their commitment to strengthening primary healthcare at the grassroots level.