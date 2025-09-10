Uganda: NCBA Junior Golf Series Tees Off Season 3 With Focus On Nurturing Next Generation

The NCBA Uganda Junior Golf Series has officially teed off its third season, bringing together young golfers from across the country with a renewed promise to nurture the next generation of champions.

Now firmly established as a major fixture on Uganda's junior sports calendar, the series targets children aged 6 to 18, providing them with a platform to develop their talent and gain valuable exposure to competitive golf.

This year, NCBA is building on the successes of Season 2 by offering expanded opportunities, including advanced training camps and more international exposure.

The bank says its mission goes beyond sharpening sporting ability, aiming also to instill discipline, resilience, and confidence among participants.

NCBA Bank Uganda Head of Marketing, Edgar Tusiime, reaffirmed the bank's long-term commitment to empowering young people through sport.

"We believe in shaping well-rounded individuals by supporting platforms that nurture skill, confidence, and leadership. Through the NCBA Junior Golf Series, we want to prepare young Ugandans for success on and off the course, locally, regionally, and internationally," Tusiime said.

The series have become a direct pathway to international recognition, modeled on the prestigious U.S. Kids Golf World Championship.

Young players now have the opportunity to qualify for tournaments such as the Rome Classic in Italy and the Big 5 Junior Golf Championship in South Africa.

These events not only expand their horizons but also contribute to their global rankings, cementing Uganda's growing reputation as a source of promising golf talent.

Since its inception, the NCBA Junior Golf Series has already produced 18 breakout stars 10 boys and 8 girls who have emerged as the new faces of Ugandan golf.

According to Tusiime, the transformation has been remarkable.

"Players who once carried bags and learned the game by watching others are now competing with confidence. Two of our sponsored players qualified for the Kenya Invitational Tournament, finishing in an impressive 2nd and 8th place. These results highlight the rising talent within Uganda's junior golf community and strengthen our position as the second-strongest junior golf nation in East Africa," he said.

The impact of the initiative has drawn praise from industry leaders. Theo Van Rooyen, Director of U.S. Kids Golf in Uganda, applauded the tournament for its transformative role.

"The NCBA Junior Golf Series has firmly established itself as a pillar of Uganda's sporting calendar. It has done more than just introduce young people to the game--it has nurtured a deep and lasting love for golf among the next generation," he explained.

He added that the program has become a vital catalyst for talent discovery and personal growth, offering a structured platform for players to hone their skills and build connections with mentors, sponsors, and stakeholders across both the business and sporting worlds.

As Season 3 gets underway, the NCBA Junior Golf Series continues to inspire hope for Uganda's sporting future.

With stronger international linkages, consistent local support, and a growing pool of determined young athletes, the fairways are set to produce stars who will not only shine in golf but also carry Uganda's name proudly onto the global stage.