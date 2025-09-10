Uganda: Bbaale Accuses MP Nsereko of Hijacking Ecological Party

Kampala Central Member of Parliament Muhammad Nsereko is facing accusations from members of the Ecological Party of Uganda (EPU), where he also serves as national president, over what they describe as a controversial takeover of the party.

According to Charles Bbaale, the founder of EPU, Nsereko's involvement began under a simple agreement but has since escalated into a bitter leadership dispute.

"I founded the Ecological Party in 2009 and registered it in 2014. Nsereko was introduced by agents to buy into the party, and we agreed on clear terms," Bbaale said.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding signed on May 21, 2025, Nsereko was expected to pay Shs80 million to the party.

He reportedly paid Shs12 million upfront, while the remaining Shs68 million was linked to the organization of a delegates' conference.

The conference was meant to usher in structural changes, including Nsereko's election as party president and the rebranding of the EPU to "Green Forum."

Bbaale claims that Nsereko failed to meet these obligations.

"Despite the terms of the MoU, the delegates' conference never took place, and the party's name was never officially changed to Green Forum. This has left many members accusing Nsereko of effectively hijacking the party," he said.

The dispute has reportedly caused divisions within the EPU, with some members calling for the Electoral Commission to intervene and restore order.

Party insiders say the disagreements have intensified internal tensions, raising questions about governance, transparency, and the management of political party assets.

Efforts to reach Nsereko for comment were unsuccessful as of press time.