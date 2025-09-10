Uganda: Ghetto Anthem Goes Political As Scorpion Shabba Steps Up

In a move shaking up both Uganda's music scene and local politics, Kikomeko Ivan, popularly known as Scorpion Shabba, has announced his candidacy for LC3 Councilor of Namirembe Bakuli for the 2026-2031 term.

Once known for his gritty lyrics and streetwise persona, the self-proclaimed "typical gangster" is now turning his mic toward the people -- this time not to entertain, but to empower.

A longtime figure in Uganda's urban music landscape, Shabba has built a reputation not only for his raw sound but also for his deep connection to the ghetto communities that raised him.

Now, he's channeling that influence into a political mission of uplifting the very youth whose voices are often drowned out by poverty, stigma, and neglect.

"All I want is to empower the ghetto youths," Shabba said. "These people have talents and knowledge, but society treats them as failures. My aim is to make sure ghetto youth life is improved, and I'm sure with the help of Joseph Mayanja, we shall make this possible."

His campaign received a major boost when he was seconded by none other than Dr. Jose Chameleone (Joseph Mayanja), one of Uganda's most iconic musicians and a longtime advocate for youth empowerment.

The endorsement adds star power and credibility to Shabba's bid, signaling a growing trend of artists stepping into leadership roles to address the social issues they have long sung about.

Shabba's manifesto centers on creating employment opportunities tailored to the unique strengths of ghetto youth.

From vocational training to creative arts programs, his plan aims to transform informal talent into formal success.

He is also pushing for better access to education, mental health support, and community-driven development projects.

His candidacy is more than symbolic -- it's a direct challenge to Uganda's political status quo. In a landscape dominated by career politicians, Shabba brings lived experience, street credibility, and raw authenticity that resonate with the disenfranchised.

While critics question whether a musician with a "gangster" past can navigate the complexities of governance, supporters insist his background is his biggest strength.

"He knows their struggles because he has lived with them and stayed in the ghetto for so long. That's why ghetto people believe he can change things," said Chameleone.

As the 2026 elections draw near, all eyes will be on Namirembe Bakuli. Whether or not Scorpion Shabba wins, his campaign is already sparking conversations about representation, redemption, and the power of grassroots leadership.