Eritrea: Construction of Additional Classrooms

9 September 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 09 September 2025 - As part of efforts to accommodate more school-aged children, new classrooms have been constructed at Adi-Hawsha Elementary School at a cost of 800 thousand Nakfa.

At the inauguration ceremony held on 3 September, Mr. Belai Habtegabir, head of the education office in the Central Region, said the construction of additional classrooms will significantly contribute to the teaching-learning process and expand access to education for more children. He also commended all those who supported the construction.

Commending the initiative taken by the residents of Adi-Hawsha and stakeholders, Mr. Tekie Keleta, Director General of Administration and Finance at the Central Region administration, called for reinforced efforts to produce competitive students.

The administrator of Adi-Hawsha and members of the parents' committee expressed appreciation for the valuable support provided by the Office of the Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces for the construction of the classrooms.

The ceremony also featured the presentation of certificates of appreciation and other programs.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.