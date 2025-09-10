Eritrea: Assessment Meeting On Educational Progress

- An assessment meeting on the progress of educational activities for the 2024/2025 academic year was conducted in Keren sub-zone, Anseba Region. The meeting was attended by supervisors, unit heads, directors, and other stakeholders.

Indicating that encouraging progress has been achieved as a result of integrated efforts, Mr. Yosief Okbamicael, head of the education office in the sub-zone, said notable improvements are being registered in the national examinations.

Mr. Kiflai Andemicael, head of the Ministry of Education branch in Anseba Region, called on all concerned institutions and partners, particularly teachers, to strengthen their participation in promoting social justice and encouraging students to become more competitive in their education.

Stressing that enhancing educational capacity should not be left to specific institutions alone, Mr. Rezene Araya, administrator of the sub-zone, called for reinforced contributions from all stakeholders.

The participants conducted extensive discussions on the report presented and adopted various recommendations.