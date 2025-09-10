Egypt Condemns in the Strongest and Harshest Terms the Israeli Aggression Against the State of Qatar

The Arab Republic of Egypt condemns, in the strongest and harshest terms, the blatant Israeli aggression against the sisterly State of Qatar, which targeted the political office of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha, in flagrant violation of the provisions of international law and the Charter of the United Nations. It is also considered an utter disregard for international norms and conventions. The Arab Republic of Egypt affirms its full solidarity and unwavering support for the sisterly State of Qatar--its leadership, government, and people--in the face of this disgraceful aggression.

Egypt underscores that this aggressive Israeli approach clearly reflects Israel's premeditated intent to destroy all chances of achieving calm, halting escalation, and reaching an agreement that would ensure a ceasefire and the release of hostages. It also demonstrates the complete absence of any political will on the Israeli side to move towards peace, and the continuation of aggression and persistence in systematic violations of international law.

While reaffirming its categorical rejection of any form of assault on the territories of Arab states, Egypt emphasizes once again that the security and stability of the sisterly State of Qatar constitute a fundamental pillar of Arab national security, and that any infringement upon it represents an extremely dangerous development that cannot be accepted under any pretext or justification.

The Arab Republic of Egypt warns of the grave consequences of this brutal and unprecedented Israeli escalation, including the serious risks it entails for the stability of the region, the undermining of de-escalation efforts, and the expansion of confrontations at the expense of the safety of civilians and the stability of peoples. Egypt further cautions all regional and international parties against Israel's reckless policy aimed at expanding the scope of conflict and undermining all the peace gains achieved over the past decades.

Foreign Ministry