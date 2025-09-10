Egypt: PM Chairs Supreme Council of Energy Meeting

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired Tuesday, September 9, 2025, a meeting of the Supreme Council of Energy at the government headquarters in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

Cabinet spokesperson Mohamed El Homosany said the meeting tackled ways to secure the necessary energy from various sources, in line with Egypt's vision for sustainable development and efforts to attract more domestic and foreign investments.

The meeting reviewed plans and projects carried out in cooperation with the private sector and international companies.

The projects aim to enhance the quality of electricity generation and distribution networks and reduce loss rates, thereby advancing the state's goals of maximizing the benefits of energy production from its various sources.

The meeting was attended by ministers including Kamel Al-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Rania el Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, Mohamed Salah El Din, Minister of State for Military Production and Mahmoud Esmat, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy.