Egypt: PM Reviews Measures to Accelerate Document Authentication Services At FM's Offices

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli stated that recent months have witnessed a notable increase in citizen requests for document authentication services provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates.

He explained that the government has worked on exploring mechanisms and solutions to respond more efficiently to this increasing demand on such services through making use of digital transformation infrastructure developed over recent years.

The premier's remarks came during a meeting he chaired on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at the government headquarters in the New Administrative Capital with focused on simplifying and easing the procedures for authentication services offered at the foreign ministry's offices.

The meeting was attended by Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Yasser Reda, assistant foreign minister for financial and administrative affairs, Haddad El-Gohary, assistant foreign minister for consular affairs, and Mahmoud Badawi, assistant minister of communications for digital transformation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Spokesman for the Cabinet, Mohamed Al-Homsani, said the foreign ministry sought to find a partial solution because of the increased demand at its offices. Therefore the ministry signed a cooperation protocol with Egypt Post and the planning ministry-affiliated technology centers to act as intermediary offices. These entities receive documents from citizens, send them to the foreign ministry's Authentication Department, and then return the authenticated documents to the applicants.

He added that it was announced during the meeting that document authentication services will now also be provided through the "Digital Egypt" platform, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

The ICT minister explained how citizens can have access to authentication services through the platform.